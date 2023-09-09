Demonstrators in Suffolk County call for more transparency after report shows racial disparities in traffic stops

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- A rally for equality was held on Long Island on Saturday over data showing racial disparities in traffic stops among Black and Brown drivers.

When seeing blue and red lights in his rear-view mirror, Terryl Dozier's mind starts racing.

"Be as polite as you possible can because you never know if you're gonna make it out of that interaction with a police officer, and that's the issue," he said.

Dozier is with police reform group Long Island United. It, along with two other groups, rallied outside of the Suffolk County executive's office Saturday as part of their "Just Stop Unjust Stops" campaign.

They say this rally is in response to a 2020 report from the John F. Finn Institute for Public Safety which shows that Black drivers were more than twice as likely to be searched than White drivers when pulled over by Suffolk County Police and 57% more likely to get arrested.

Meanwhile, Hispanic drivers were shown to be 29% more likely to get a vehicle search and 40% more likely to a person search yielding no contraband.

The 2020-21 report is the most recent report released publicly by Suffolk County.

"Communities of color need social investment, not social control," said Irma Solis, with United for Justice Long Island.

Demonstrators are calling for more transparency from Suffolk County. The most recent police department data from 2022 shows that 35% more Black drivers were searched during traffic stops when compared to White drivers, even though data shows White drivers were pulled over more. They feel this data is not transparent enough.

"Nassau and Suffolk County do not have a civilian complaint review board. That's something the legislature can do now," said Fred Brewington, with Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability.

Brewington, a civil rights lawyer and advocate, says this isn't an anti-police rally but a pro-community one. He and advocates demand a ban on what's called pretextual stops.

"So pass a law that simply says these minor infraction stops are immediately illegal and pass a law that mandates the SCPD to put out, transparently, data around traffic stops," Dozier said.

Dozier shares he's soon to become a father and hopes by the time his child grows up, they won't need to have a conversation about racial inequities.

"I don't want to have that talk, and it's a shame that we do. And it needs to end. It needs to stop," he said.

Advocates plan to testify on this before the Suffolk County Legislature on Oct. 11.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County sent CBS New York the following statement: "We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure fair, just and equitable policing for all."

The Suffolk County Police Department did not return our request for comment.