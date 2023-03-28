Suffolk County Police aiming to hire more female officers

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Police Department is currently recruiting women.

Only 12% of officers nationwide are women.

Suffolk's police commissioner signed a 30-30 pledge Tuesday; his department is aiming to be 30% female by the year 2030.

"I think it's a phenomenal, phenomenal concept. I'm just so happy to be a part of this new movement," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. "It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be something that happens overnight, but working with the communities, working with religious leaders, working with the schools and a host of other institutions in the community, I think we can get it done."

The deadline to register for the upcoming police exam is April 19.

Harrison says he wants to advance not just women but all minorities.