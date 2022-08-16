Watch CBS News
2 Suffolk County police officers suspended after allegedly firing rifles near residential neighborhood

EAST SHOREHAM, N.Y. -- CBS2 has learned that two Suffolk County Police officers are suspended for allegedly shooting semi-automatic rifles into the woods near a residential neighborhood.

Suffolk Police confirm the "two officers have been suspended in connection with this incident. The investigation is ongoing."

Sources tell CBS2 numerous rounds were fired in East Shoreham near Huck Finn Lane and Route 25A around 11 p.m. on Aug. 3. A neighbor reported shots fired to 911.

The two police officers, Patrick Steinbrecher and Daniel Boylan, are with the sixth precinct.

No one was injured.

Suffolk Police have declined to say why no arrests have been made or how many rounds were fired from the officers' weapons.

