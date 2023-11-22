Suffolk County officials, Legal Aid Society work together to provide Thanksgiving experience for those in need

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. -- Those who are homeless or may be suffering from food insecurity on Long Island are giving thanks for a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

They shared with CBS New York on Wednesday what it means to them.

"As people go through life, you hit bumps in the road and that's kind of what happened with me, just a big bump in the road," Anthony Graham said.

Graham may be taking a detour by living in a Brentwood shelter, but he said he's headed in the right direction.

"I have two jobs and I'm in college," Graham said.

The 24-year-old joined other shelter residents and those in need grabbing a free pre-Thanksgiving dinner at La Espiguita Soccer Academy.

"It's honestly a greater blessing than I could ever ask for," Graham said.

"Grateful, happy and thankful," said Preston Matthew Davis, also of Brentwood.

As Davis opened his meal on Wednesday, he was taken aback.

"I haven't seen a Thanksgiving meal like this in a long time," he said.

Suffolk County officials and the Legal Aid Society banded together to provide a Thanksgiving experience. They said nearly a quarter-million Long Islanders suffer from food insecurity.

"We hold for granted the things that we have and the things that many here on Long Island don't," Suffolk County Legislator Samuel Gonzalez said.

"There's definitely a need. A lot of people are in this situation and they're either afraid or aren't aware of the resources that are available to them," said David Swinson, shelter manager for Community Housing Innovations.

It's more than just a hot meal. The Legal Aid Society is also doing community outreach and connecting people to services.

"The need is here and we're able to provide it," said Debra Sterling Walter, community outreach director for the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County.

"We explain exactly what it is that we do, that we're looking to keep people safe, services we can provide for people," District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Those at the shelter, like one young family, left with full stomachs and hearts.

"I'm very thankful for them giving food to the community and I'm just really happy," Axel Romero said.

Community leaders at Wednesday's event shared if people want to help, the best thing they can do is donate to agencies, whether it be money, food, or clothing, because there's always a need.