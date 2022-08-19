4 arrested on weapons charges after vehicle crash in Suffolk County
DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- On Long Island, four people who were rescued from a crash are now facing weapons charges.
Suffolk County Police say it all started just before 1 a.m. Thursday when officers saw a car speeding and swerving on Route 231 in North Babylon. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away.
The car then crashed into a tree, overturned and caught fire on Commack Road in Dix Hills.
Police rescued the driver and three passengers. They later found a loaded gun.
All four now face multiple charges. One of the passengers also faces drug charges.
All are expected to survive.
