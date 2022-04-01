Watch CBS News

Suffolk County cracking down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison is announcing a new plan Friday to crack down on illegal ATVs. 

He's planning to make a statement, using a bulldozer to crush several dirt bikes and ATVs that were seized by police. 

Part of the new crackdown includes cash rewards for information that leads to an illegal vehicle. 

Last year, Suffolk County Police responded to nearly 3,300 calls about ATVs and dirt bikes. 

April 1, 2022

