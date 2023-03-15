Watch CBS News
Suffolk County students debate use of armed security guards

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Suffolk teens debate having armed guards at schools
Suffolk teens debate having armed guards at schools 02:36

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- A mock session of the legislature was held Wednesday on Long Island among Suffolk County high school students.

They debated whether guards should be armed around their schools, and the students were passionate on both sides of the emotional issue.

"I think it's a very touchy subject. I feel we are all very exposed to school shootings," said John Glenn High School Student Thomas Cabrera.

This critical subject was debated among six high schools. Students took on the roles of legislators for the day, while debating whether guards should be armed outside of their school buildings.

"Even now, when we have unarmed security guards, sometimes people feel a little nervous," Deer Park High School student Yasmine Sanchez said.

Discussions were held with officers and lawmakers.

"It's an opportunity to engage in the process and see what we do as legislators," said Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi.

Students held special caucuses.

"I still feel anxious because you never know who could come in the building," one student said.

"It might be necessary for some guards to own a firearm," another student said.

The students say their school day-world is a reminder of the Sandy Hook, Parkland, and Uvalde shootings.

"I think safety is something that we need to increase," a student said.

The use of armed guards around schools has been controversial. The debate is over whether it's effective in preventing school shootings or if resources would be better spent on other priorities.

"I do believe that there needs to be early intervention in children with mental health issues," a student said.

South Huntington is spending $750,000 on armed security outside all of its schools. But the decision was not an easy one.

"Students are able to function normally. They really don't see [the guards], but they are here," said Superintendent Vito D'Elia said.

The list is growing as more districts have or are now considering armed guards.

"I'm just trying to protect kids, hopefully we never have to use them," D'Elia said.

Passions run deep.

"Having these officers in place is not the way to prevent it, it's only the way to mitigate it once it happens," said Harborfields High School student Max Stratton.

"You can look at the viewpoint of the other perspective and completely change your mind," said Brentwood High School student Kristen Valle.

In the end, the simulated motion failed by a slim margin. The students want no armed security around schools.

"We are the future generation. We are the people who have the opportunity to make a difference in the world," said John Glenn High School student Grace Motta.

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:36 PM

