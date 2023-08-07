Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in the face with screwdriver aboard R train in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the face with a screwdriver on a northbound R train late Sunday night. 

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night as the train approached 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. 

Police said the victim tried to intercede in an argument between a man and woman on the train. The victim was then stabbed in the face with a screwdriver by the man who had been arguing with the woman. 

The victim was able to get off the train at 25th Street and was hospitalized. The suspect remained on the train with the woman. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

