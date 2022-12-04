NYPD: Man slashed in face in unprovoked subway attack on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to identify an individual accused of slashing a man on the face on the subway.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on a northbound 2 train.

Police say as the train approached the 72nd Street/Broadway station, an individual approached a 49-year-old man who was sitting on the train and slashed him in the face with a razor.

🚨WANTED-ASSAULT: 11/29/22, at approx. 9:45PM, on the '2' train at W 72 St & Bway @NYPD20PCT Manhattan. The suspect, unprovoked slashed a 49-year-old male victim while he was sitting on the train. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/revteAQZWX — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 2, 2022

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for a cut across his nose.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

