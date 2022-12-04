Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Man slashed in face in unprovoked subway attack on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to identify an individual accused of slashing a man on the face on the subway.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on a northbound 2 train.

Police say as the train approached the 72nd Street/Broadway station, an individual approached a 49-year-old man who was sitting on the train and slashed him in the face with a razor.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for a cut across his nose.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 7:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.