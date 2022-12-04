NYPD: Man slashed in face in unprovoked subway attack on Upper West Side
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to identify an individual accused of slashing a man on the face on the subway.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on a northbound 2 train.
Police say as the train approached the 72nd Street/Broadway station, an individual approached a 49-year-old man who was sitting on the train and slashed him in the face with a razor.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for a cut across his nose.
Police say the attack was unprovoked.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
