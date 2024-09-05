Fatal shooting at NYC subway station in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn

Search for gunman after deadly shooting at Brooklyn subway station

Search for gunman after deadly shooting at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - A shooting at a New York City subway station left a 47-year-old man dead late Wednesday night in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn.

Police are now searching for the gunman, who they say shot the victim in the head on the mezzanine level of the Rockaway Avenue station.

The man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but died on the way there. His name has not yet been released.

Ocean Hill residents react to deadly subway shooting

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the C train station on Fulton at Thomas S. Boyland streets.

Police could later be seen walking around the neighborhood and into nearby businesses to speak with potential witnesses and check surveillance to help piece together the moments leading up.

Residents told CBS News New York the shooting put them on edge, but they also noted the area is no stranger to violence.

"I'm a little nervous about it. I'm scared, because I have a loved one who lives around here, and I'm worried for her safety, I'm worried for the neighborhood population. I hope the city is able to solve it and figure out what happened," one man said. "When things like this happen, it hits close to home."

"I'm a little frightened, because I take the train myself. That's a problem for me," said another person. "It's not uncommon over here though. We live close to the projects, each corner is a project."

So far, police have not provided a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.