Subway rider stabbed with screwdriver at Columbus Circle station in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A subway rider was stabbed with a screwdriver Thursday night in Manhattan.

The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. on a southbound 1 train at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station.

Police said the 61-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the lip and the head. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The search continues for his attacker, who police said fled the scene wearing a surgical mask.

Transit crime increased 5.7% this October compared to the same time last year, but saw an overall decrease of 3.9% year-to-date, according to the city.

Anyone with information about this latest attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.