Subway rider dragged, killed after clothing got stuck in Q train door

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a tragedy at the Avenue M subway station in Brooklyn.

A man died after his clothing got stuck in a subway door as he got off the Q train and was dragged, police said.

The man was hit and killed by an oncoming train Wednesday night just before midnight.

