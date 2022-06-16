Watch CBS News
Local News

Subway rider dragged, killed after clothing got stuck in Q train door

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Subway rider killed after clothing got stuck in door
Subway rider killed after clothing got stuck in door 00:18

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a tragedy at the Avenue M subway station in Brooklyn.

A man died after his clothing got stuck in a subway door as he got off the Q train and was dragged, police said.

The man was hit and killed by an oncoming train Wednesday night just before midnight.

We are working to get more details on what happened. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.