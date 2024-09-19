Woman, 62, pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks after being asked for lighter, police say

NEW YORK - A woman is being treated for injures after she was pushed onto the subway tracks during the Thursday morning commute in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on the L train platform at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick.

Police said a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, approached the 62-year-old woman and asked her for a lighter. When she did not reply, he allegedly pushed her onto the tracks.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with a cut on her leg and swelling to her head.

Police said the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information about the investigation can contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish, or submit a tip on their website.

Stick with CBS News New York for the latest updates on this developing story.