Suspect and unidentified woman sought after subway conductor stabbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man and a woman after a subway conductor was assaulted in Brooklyn.

Authorities said the man punched and stabbed the conductor, 37, in the hand and leg when she told him he couldn't smoke on the train.

It happened on a southbound F train near the Church Avenue station at around 2 a.m. back on March 19, police said.

The conductor required stitches and was hospitalized. The suspect and woman were last seen leaving the station.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.