Study suggests New York City rats can catch COVID-19

NEW YORK -- A new study finds rats in New York City can catch the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers captured 79 rats from three sites in Brooklyn and tested them for COVID exposure.

They found antibodies against the virus in 13 rats, which suggests there were infected at one time.

The viruses in the rats were associated with a strain of COVID that was dominant in the city during the early days of the pandemic.

Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.