Watch CBS News
Local News

Study suggests New York City rats can catch COVID-19

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Study finds NYC rats can catch COVID-19
Study finds NYC rats can catch COVID-19 00:33

NEW YORK -- A new study finds rats in New York City can catch the virus that causes COVID-19. 

Researchers captured 79 rats from three sites in Brooklyn and tested them for COVID exposure. 

They found antibodies against the virus in 13 rats, which suggests there were infected at one time. 

The viruses in the rats were associated with a strain of COVID that was dominant in the city during the early days of the pandemic. 

Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.