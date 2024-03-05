Watch CBS News
Study finds mentorships can help girls maintain their confidence through adolescence

NEW YORK -- Adolescence can be a turbulent time, especially for girls and their mental health.

According to a new study by Être, a mentorship program for girls, confidence drops by 20% between the ages of 13 and 18. 

Girls who say they feel smart drops by 50%, and those who say they feel stressed increases by a staggering 241%.

But there is some good news -- 91% of girls believe higher confidence is directly related to mentorship. 

We spoke with Être's Founder and CEO Illana Raia about its work to build girls' self-esteem.

She also talks about how girls and mentors can get involved.

