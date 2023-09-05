Students head back to class for 1st day of school in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- The day after Labor Day means the start of a new school year for many students, including public schools in Newark.

Tuesday is the first day of school for students in New Jersey's largest school system.

Superintendent Roger Leon will greet students at Avon Avenue Elementary School around 8 a.m., then head over to Nelson Mandela Elementary School, which is the district's newest school opening for the first time this school year and serving kids pre-k to third grade.

The Board of Education says enrollment has increased to nearly 40,000 students and over the last decade, the graduation rate has increased to its highest at 85% during the 2021-2022 school year.

Educations are ready to welcome students back with open arms to have their halls and classrooms filled once again.