Students at Old Bethpage high school walk out in solidarity with victims of Uvalde school shooting

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. -- There was a show of support Wednesday on Long Island for victims of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Students at Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School walked out of class in their honor. 

Students around our area have organized similar walkouts calling for more to be done to stop the gun violence. 

First published on June 1, 2022

