Watch CBS News
U.S.

Student loan repayments start again: What borrowers should know about SAVE plan

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

Student loan repayments start back up: What to know
Student loan repayments start back up: What to know 02:49

NEW YORK -- The more than three year pause on student federal loan repayments is now over. This means millions of borrowers will once again be responsible for their student loan debt payments.

"The number one thing to know is that you should not be stressing out to the point where you're not taking affirmative steps to get a handle of payments," said Carolina Rodriguez, Director of Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program.

Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program, also known as "EDCAP," helps student loan debt borrowers in New York State.

"One of the first things you want to do is know who your student loan servicer is," said Rodriguez. "The second thing you want to make sure you take is enroll in an affordable plan. There is a new plan called SAVE."

Student loan payments set to start again: How to prepare 03:24

The federal government is now offering the SAVE plan, which can lower the monthly payment amount. Payments are based on the borrower's monthly income and the size of their family. 

For example, a single person making $60 thousand a year will pay $227 dollars a month. But a parent in a family of three making $50 thousand pays zero. Those zero payments count toward total loan forgiveness, which kicks in at anywhere from 10 to 25 years, depending on the type of loan and loan amount. 

SAVE also treats interest differently: For example, if a borrower qualifies for a low monthly payment of $30, but their interest is $50, they won't be charged that additional $20.

"If someone is asking you to pay them, that is likely a scam. What we're seeing right now are cold calls, meaning people are going to call you or they're going to tell you that you are eligible for a zero-dollar required payment and they might even mention the latest repayment plan," said Rodriguez. "Do not give your information. The federal government right now doesn't have time to call borrowers. You can always just get their phone number hang up and try to call and verify. Often times when people call back, they often find out the number doesn't actually exist."

CLICK HERE for more information from the federal government. 

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.