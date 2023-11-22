Watch CBS News
Local News

Stuart Seldowitz facing hate crime, stalking charges after harassing New York City halal cart worker, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A man accused of harassing a New York City halal cart worker was arrested Wednesday, police say.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated harassment, hate crime and stalking.

Police say on multiple occasions, Seldowitz approached a 24-year-old man at his food cart on Second Avenue and 83rd Street on the Upper East Side and made anti-Islamic statements.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for more on this story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 8:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.