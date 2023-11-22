Stuart Seldowitz facing hate crime, stalking charges after harassing New York City halal cart worker, police say

NEW YORK -- A man accused of harassing a New York City halal cart worker was arrested Wednesday, police say.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated harassment, hate crime and stalking.

Police say on multiple occasions, Seldowitz approached a 24-year-old man at his food cart on Second Avenue and 83rd Street on the Upper East Side and made anti-Islamic statements.

NYPD says ⁰64 year old Stuart Seldowitz arrested and charged with

⁰Aggravated Harassment 2⁰Hate Crime/Stalking⁰Stalking, Cause Fear⁰Stalking, At Employment



This after Seldowitz was seen on video making anti-Islamic statements at a Halal cart worker.

