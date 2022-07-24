Struggle to get monkeypox vaccine continues after World Health Organization declares it a global health emergency

NEW YORK - The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

Hundreds of cases have been reported here in New York as the struggle to get enough vaccines continues.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, the declaration is the strongest call to action the WHO can make. It puts the disease in the same category as COVID and polio.

For a second weekend in a row, mass vaccination sites for monkeypox are opening up in New York City - just as the disease was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

"I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization.

The announcement came despite a lack of consensus among the organizations' panel of advisers.

Of the 16,000 worldwide cases, New York City has the largest number of any U.S. city, with 839 reported infections. Researchers believe the actual number is higher.

"I'm just getting it to protect myself," said Bijan Avaz.

Avaz feels lucky to have booked an appointment as local officials press the federal government to send more doses.

The city opened up 17,000 slots Friday at 6 p.m. All were taken within half an hour.

"It was kind of difficult at first, but you just refresh the page, and I booked the appointment," Avaz said.

Avaz and a majority of others with the newly made appointments get shots on one of three consecutive Sundays, starting July 24. Mass vaccination sites include:

Bronx High School of Science

Brooklyn's Science Skills Center High School

Intermediate School 125 in Queens

City leaders say the need for tens of thousands more doses is urgent, and that the federal government needs to do a better job of getting them here without further delay.

While the vast majority of monkeypox cases involve men who have sex with other men, there are some exceptions. The CDC says two cases involved children in the U.S., and it was most likely the result of household transmission.