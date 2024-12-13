Stroke survivor on Staten Island able to hold grandson again after breakthrough treatment

NEW YORK — A breakthrough treatment is making a huge difference for stroke survivors, improving hand and arm function, and their quality of life.

The FDA-approved device is called "Vivistim."

"It's a stimulator device on the vagul nerve that gets paired, that get turned on as the patient is working with occupational and physical therapy to enhance those neuroplasticity signals in the brain," said Dr. Ronit Gilad, chair of neurosurgery at Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health.

The device is implanted with two incisions during an outpatient procedure.

Gilad explained coils are wrapped around the vagus nerve, and it gets connected to a battery that then gets placed in the chest.

Vivistim is showing up to three times more improvement in hand and arm function compared to traditional therapy, according to the company behind it.

Staten Island man reports improvements after getting Vivistim

John Talvy was the first patient to undergo this procedure at Staten Island University Hospital.

One morning, one year ago, Talvy woke up and his entire life changed.

"I started to walk up the stairs and I was like, this is weird, I didn't have the strength ... Then I went downstairs, went to make my son a bagel for breakfast and I was having trouble holding it," he said.

He had a stroke and was hospitalized for a month. The 58-year-old father of five and retired electrician was not only stripped of his ability to do simple tasks, like put on his shoes; he could no longer hold his grandson.

"I couldn't walk. I couldn't use, my left arm was pretty, like, dead," Talvy said.

Despite months of rehabilitation, Talvy still struggled with mobility in his left arm and hand.

Doctors at Staten Island University Hospital offered him hope with Vivistim.

Two weeks after surgery, Talvy began working with occupational therapist Hillary Chen. Chen uses a remote to activate the device, stimulating the vagus nerve as Talvy performs exercises.

This is known as paired VNS therapy, which doctors say helps strengthen the brain and create new neural pathways.

A small magnet allows the patient to turn on the device at home with a simple swipe.

"You swipe the magnet over the device, and it turns it on for 30-minute sessions and you do things that will help you. So it reteaches your brain to do that task," Talvy said.

"I have worked with stroke patients for many years, and sometimes it's very hard to tell the patient that you have been plateaued, but this device gives them hope. I have seen progress," Chen said.

Since Talvy's procedure in September, he can lift his arm, tighten his fist and, for the first time since his stroke, he picked up his grandson.

"There's no other better feeling," Talvy said.

So far, three patients have had the procedure done at Staten Island University Hospital, which is the only hospital on Staten Island and in the Northwell Health system to offer the treatment option.