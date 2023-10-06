StreetEasy ranks NYC's most affordable neighborhoods to buy; See the list

NEW YORK -- Living in the five boroughs will never be a bargain, but if you dream of being a home owner, there are some neighborhoods you might want to check out.

The real estate platform StreetEasy crunched the latest data and compiled a list of the most affordable neighborhoods to buy in New York City.

Their economist Kenny Lee shared some strategies to help tackle the tough housing market.

More than half of the top 10 areas are in Queens:

Briarwood and Howard Beach are most affordable



Concourse in the Bronx comes in 3rd

Kew Gardens Hills and Kew Gardens rank 4th and 5th

Riverdale in the Bronx is 6th

Oakland Gardens, Queens is 7th

Sheepshead Bay and East Flatbush, Brooklyn are 8th and 9th

Elmhurst, Queens ranks 10th

We also spoke with Lee about down payments, mortgage interest rates and more. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.