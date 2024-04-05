Woman shot by stray bullet inside home near Rutgers University

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A woman was shot by a stray bullet while she was inside her home Friday morning near the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on the corner of Easton Avenue and Hamilton Street.

Rutgers officials said the victim is affiliated with the school, but it's unclear if she is a student or staff member. A second person affiliated with the school was also injured.

"The university has been in touch with the victims and their families, offering support and assistance during this time," Rutgers said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. The Rutgers University Police Department, in collaboration with the New Brunswick Police, will be increasing police presence in the area of the incident."

Both of the victims are being treated at nearby Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5217.

Stick with CBS New York for more details on this developing story.