7-year-old girl shot in NYC's Harlem neighborhood in stray-bullet shooting, police say

Police credited with quick response after 7-year-old struck by stray bullet in Harlem

Police credited with quick response after 7-year-old struck by stray bullet in Harlem

Police credited with quick response after 7-year-old struck by stray bullet in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A 7-year-old girl was the victim of a stray-bullet shooting in Harlem on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police sources say the gunfire erupted just before 3 p.m. outside 301 W. 145th St., at Bradhurst Avenue. Two men fired at least nine shots and the little girl, an innocent bystander, was struck once in the abdomen while walking on a sidewalk in front of a Starbucks. No other injuries were reported.

A witness told CBS News New York's Lori Bordonaro the father of the little girl was hysterical.

"I didn't even know what was happening. When I ran up, I already seen the cops carrying the girl into a patrol car. Her dad was inconsolable. That's all I remember, that I had to calm her dad down," the witness said.

Officers rushed the child to Harlem Hospital, where she was undergoing surgery. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Two men, ages 17 and 19, were taken in for questioning, and one weapon was recovered at the scene. Police said two groups were firing at each other and believe the shooting was gang related.

No charges have been filed at this point, police said.

"It is never a good thing when a child is a victim of a shooting," Mayor Eric Adams said. "It's never a good thing when any innocent bystander is a victim. But, again, I really want to commend the quick response from the 30th and 32nd precincts."

That section of Harlem, the 32nd Precinct, has seen a 27% decrease in shootings compared to the same time last year.