Over a dozen Stop and Shop locations recall prepared chicken that may be undercooked
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Stop and Shop is recalling some prepared food at over a dozen of its New Jersey grocery stores.
The voluntary recall is for five varieties of breaded chicken chunks: plain, with buffalo sauce cup, with BBQ sauce cup, with sweet chili sauce cup and with honey mustard sauce cup.
Stop and Shop says the chicken may be undercooked.
The affected products were sold at the following stores:
- 25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler, New Jersey
- 625 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt, New Jersey
- 160 Kingsland Road, Clifton, New Jersey
- 1189 Broad Street, Clifton, New Jersey
- 400 Demarest Ave., Closter, New Jersey
- 20 Washington Avenue, Dumont, New Jersey
- 600 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, New Jersey
- 816 Franklin Avenue, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
- 380 W. Pleasantview Avenue, Hackensack, New Jersey
- 425 Lewandowski Street, Lyndhurst, New Jersey
- 500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains, New Jersey
- 175 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, New Jersey
- 130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood, New Jersey
- 5 Town Center Drive, Sparta, New Jersey
- 665 American Legion Drive, Teaneck, New Jersey
- 34 West Railroad Avenue, Tenafly, New Jersey
- 4 Union Avenue, Wanaque, New Jersey
- 1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, New Jersey
- 327 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, New Jersey
The chicken was sold between Feb. 2-12. Customers are urged to throw them out or return the product to the store.
Customers can also customer service at 800-767-7772 for assistance.
