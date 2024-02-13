Over a dozen Stop and Shop locations recall prepared chicken that may be undercooked

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Stop and Shop is recalling some prepared food at over a dozen of its New Jersey grocery stores.

The voluntary recall is for five varieties of breaded chicken chunks: plain, with buffalo sauce cup, with BBQ sauce cup, with sweet chili sauce cup and with honey mustard sauce cup.

Stop and Shop says the chicken may be undercooked.

The affected products were sold at the following stores:

25 Kinnelon Rd., Butler, New Jersey

625 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt, New Jersey

160 Kingsland Road, Clifton, New Jersey

1189 Broad Street, Clifton, New Jersey

400 Demarest Ave., Closter, New Jersey

20 Washington Avenue, Dumont, New Jersey

600 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, New Jersey

816 Franklin Avenue, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

380 W. Pleasantview Avenue, Hackensack, New Jersey

425 Lewandowski Street, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

500 State Route 23, Pompton Plains, New Jersey

175 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, New Jersey

130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood, New Jersey

5 Town Center Drive, Sparta, New Jersey

665 American Legion Drive, Teaneck, New Jersey

34 West Railroad Avenue, Tenafly, New Jersey

4 Union Avenue, Wanaque, New Jersey

1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, New Jersey

327 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, New Jersey

The chicken was sold between Feb. 2-12. Customers are urged to throw them out or return the product to the store.

Customers can also customer service at 800-767-7772 for assistance.