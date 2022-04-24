Staten Island Stop & Shop throws party for 4-year-old battling cancer

Watch CBS News

NEW YORK -- There was a special party Saturday for a cancer patient on Staten Island.

Stop & Shop threw 4-year-old Mercedes Gleason a "Beauty and the Beast" party.

Mercedes is the patient ambassador for the supermarket's 21st annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign.

The event helped raise money for the pediatrics department at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

"Since we been here, she's been non-stop smiling, which is a world of difference from where we were," said Matt Gleason, Mercedes' father.

"We just want to celebrate Mercedes. Stop and Shop is committed to helping children live happy and healthy lives," said Stefanie Shuman, public relations manager for Stop & Shop New York and New Jersey.

The campaign runs through the end of April at all Stop & Shop stores in the Tri-State Area. To date, more than $26 million has been raised.

