Stop & Shop donates $325,000 to Community Food Bank of New Jersey

LODI, N.J. -- A local grocery chain donated a huge check to help feed families in need in New Jersey.

Stop and Shop gave $325,000 to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

The Boys and Girls Club of Lodi is just one of the groups taking part in the food bank's summer meal program.

"Our goal at Stop and Shop is to eradicate hunger. No child, no person should ever go to bed hungry and not know when their next meal will come," said Stop and Shop external communications manager Daniel Wolk.

"We really work to fill in the gaps for when children are out of school, so that includes our summer food service program," said Lindsey Kennedy, director of child nutrition programs for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

Stop and Shop says Tuesday's donation is part of a larger $2.4 million gift to food banks in the Tri-State Area.