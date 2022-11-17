Watch CBS News
Experts explain how to prevent catastrophic flooding on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

Stony Brook researchers present models to prevent storm surge
STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- It's been over 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of our area, and Nassau County was one of the worst places hit by flooding.

Wednesday, the Stony Brook School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences explained how sea gates and cross bay baffles at certain inlets could prevent the South Shore from catastrophic flooding.

"Whether it's a combination of levees, oyster reefs, elevation of properties, et cetra, you really need an integrated solution to deal with the issue of climate change, as well as the episodic events," Long Island Regional Planning Council Chairman John Cameron said.

Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how well sea gates work, as well as how much they would cost.

