Stony Brook Children's Hospital serving patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and their families

Learning more about living with DMD

Learning more about living with DMD

Learning more about living with DMD

NEW YORK -- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, also known as DMD, is a medical diagnosis that affects about one in every 5,000 boys.

Earlier this year, Stony Brook Children's Hospital became a certified Duchenne care center.

It's the only one on Long Island and in the New York City area, and one of two in the entire state.

Program Director Dr. Peter Morelli spoke with us about the center, along with 4-year-old Luke Neumann and his mother Kristina.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.