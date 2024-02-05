Stew Leonard's recalls chicken salad and sliced chicken products due to possible undeclared milk

NEW YORK -- Grocery chain Stew Leonard's is issuing a recall on its chicken salad and sliced chicken due to undeclared milk the products could contain.

They were sold in the deli department between August 2022 and Jan. 29 of this year.

The recall comes just two weeks after a New York City woman died after having an allergic reaction to peanuts, after she ate a mislabeled cookie from Stew Leonard's.

READ MORE: Death of woman who ate mislabeled cookie from Stew Leonard's called "100% preventable and avoidable"

The CBS New York Investigates team has been looking into food mislabeling issues.

"We don't really know how many times things are mislabeled. You know, there could be a lot of errors that we never see. We do know that they're probably over 400 recalls every year for mislabeling," the Food Allergy Institute's David Jaffe said.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with Stew's Leonard's latest recall.

Customers who have bought the products are being told to return them to the chain's customer service for a full refund.

For a complete list of the recalled products, please click here.