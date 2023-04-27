Stew Leonard Sr., founder of famous grocery store chain, dies at 93

Stew Leonard Sr. passes away at 93 after brief illness

NEW YORK -- Stew Leonard Sr., who founded the famous Stew Leonard's grocery stores, died Wednesday in New York City.

Leonard died at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan after a brief illness. He was 93.

The first Stew Leonard's store opened in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1969.

The company has since opened six more stores across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.