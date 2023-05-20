Watch CBS News
Music icon Stevie Wonder awarded honorary doctorate at Fordham University commencement

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Music icon Stevie Wonder is now Dr. Stevie Wonder.

The legendary musician was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Fordham University on Saturday.

Wonder said he was truly honored and offered the graduating class some words of encouragement.

"You've got to be activists. You have to vote. You have to serve your communities, and you must enlighten the unenlightened," he said.

After his speech, Wonder performed his hit song "You Are The Sunshine Of My Life."

First published on May 20, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

