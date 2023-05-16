Stevie Wonder to receive honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters at Fordham University commencement
NEW YORK -- Graduation day is always special for students and their families, but Fordham University has someone extra special who will be in the Bronx for the big day this year.
Stevie Wonder will be honored during Fordham University's 178th commencement this Saturday at Rose Hill.
Wonder will receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.
The university president says Wonder's music has entertained and inspired so many for more than six decades.
Over his career, Wonder has had 49 Top 40 singles, 32 number one singles and earned 25 Grammy Awards.
