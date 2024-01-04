Inmate Steven Reid charged with attacking Suffolk County correction officer over bar of soap, sheriff says

Inmate charged with attacking Suffolk County correction officer over bar of soap, sheriff says

Inmate charged with attacking Suffolk County correction officer over bar of soap, sheriff says

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- An inmate at the Suffolk County jail has been charged with violent felony assault after allegedly attacking a 26-year-old correction officer.

Video shows inmate Steven Reid running free toward an unauthorized catwalk jailhouse tier shortly after attacking the officer at the jail in Riverhead.

"One punch, two punch, three punch. The officer now retreats," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.

Reid, an admitted Bloods gang member from Calverton awaiting trial for attempted murder during a candlelight vigil in July, overpowered the officer when he opened the gate to allow another inmate passage.

"Unprovoked attack, unnecessary attack," said Toulon.

Reid was angry that the officer didn't deliver a bar of soap fast enough.

"Assaulting an officer is never the appropriate action for not receiving a hygiene product in time," said Louis Viscusi, president of the Suffolk County Correction Officers Association.

"He has a laceration of the lip, swollen nose, bruised wrist," said Toulon. "He is not back at work yet. He's still getting treatment."

The sheriff is going public following social media posts from Reid's mother, who claimed her son was attacked by guards and she would sue.

"Clearly by the videotape you see he did everything in his power to be calm, cool, restrained. He took some blows from this individual," said Toulon.

As instructed, the officer used pepper spray to subdue Reid. Later, Reid was shot with a stun gun, then checked and released by medical staff.

"All of this is documented and evidentiary," said Toulon.

It's unclear if Reid was trying to reach his own brother.

"Ironically, Reid's brother who's in for murder was on the other side of the tier," said Toulon.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officers and staff members inside jails face unique health and safety risks, from exposure to infectious diseases and illicit drugs to mental health anguish and workplace violence.

"They are in unarmed, amongst folks who are charged with very violent offenses," said Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Allen Bode.

The assault and response is being reviewed by internal affairs.

The sheriff plans to seek a transfer for Reid and his brother while they await trial.