"Steven Pollard Way," honoring fallen FDNY firefighter, unveiled in Brooklyn

Special honor in Brooklyn for FDNY firefighter who died in the line of duty

NEW YORK -- There was a special honor in Brooklyn on Sunday for an FDNY firefighter who died in the line of duty.

The corner of Avenue S and East 35th Street in Marine Park was officially named "Steven Pollard Way."

It's the same block where Pollard grew up. In January of 2019, Pollard was responding to a crash on the Belt Parkway when he fell more than 50 feet to his death, on the Mill Basin Bridge.

He was just 30 years old.

On Sunday, friends, family and fellow firefighters watched as the new street name was unveiled.

"He was taken from us far too soon, but I know he will continue to serve as an inspiration to all," FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said of Pollard.

"Our family is very thankful that he will always be remembered in this community that meant so much to him," sister-in-law Nicole Pollard said.

Steven Pollard was stationed at Ladder 170 in Canarsie and had been a member of the FDNY for just a year and a half.