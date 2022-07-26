Steven Bynum sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2017 shooting of pregnant woman in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man convicted of shooting a pregnant woman in the head was sentenced Tuesday.

Steven Bynum will spend 18 years in prison.

Tytianna Sparks was 19 years old and five months pregnant when she was shot in September 2017.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In 2017 Shooting Of Pregnant Woman In Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors say Sparks was an innocent bystander walking home when shots were fired from a passing car in Brownsville.

Sparks still suffers seizures, and her baby boy is now 4 years old.

"I was pregnant when I got shot, and I'm paralyzed on my left side, and I stopped walking, talking," she said.

Bynum pleaded guilty in 2020.