CBS2's Steve Overmyer Takes A Behind-The-Scenes Look At 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- If you were watching "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Thursday morning, you may have seen another familiar face.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer was a guest on the show. The focus was on his series Snapshot New York, but here he takes a look at what goes on behind the scenes.

As Overmyer reported, the superstar performer and her co-host, Ross Matthews, light it up every day.

"It starts with Drew. If you met Drew on the street, she'd just give you a hug, and so we try to do that with the show. She says every day at the end of it, 'We make the show for you,'" Matthews said.

A show born in the pandemic was forced to get creative early. But now with a live studio audience, the room becomes electric.

Some of the biggest celebrities in the world come on the show. A day with Drew and you'll touch on every emotion. One minute it's a party, the next it's heartfelt tears, followed by plenty of laughter.

"The simplest way I can say it is this show is real," Matthews said.

In fact, the hosts get most real during the commercials breaks, when they turn their attention to direct conversations with the audience.

"We have all the feels. We laugh, we cry, we learn, we share, we teach. And none of it's fakea," Matthews said.

Overmyer was looking forward to celebrating the story of Tom McGrath on the show.

WATCH: Steve Overmyer Appears On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

"Back in 1977, this man set the Guinness World Record running from New York to San Francisco in 53 days," Overmyer said. "Now, at the age of 71, he's going to be running another 100-mile race before the New York City marathon."

Top chef Carla Hall provided a meal, giving Overmyer a front-row seat to the show.

Drew would even say the real stars were in her audience. No host creates as much of a connection to the audience as Drew.

To Overmyer, that's the special sauce of the show.

"Well, you know when the cameras are off, we come out there, we chat with them. Drew and I are always holding hands. That really stems from who she is and who I am. People who are living their dream," Matthews said.

You can see "The Drew Barrymore Show" every morning at 9 a.m. on CBS2. And Drew has invited Overmyer to come back for future Snapshot New York projects.

