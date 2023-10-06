Stephen Giraldo sentenced to 25 years in prison for plowing SUV into estranged wife in Flushing

Queens man sentenced to 25 years for plowing SUV into estranged wife

NEW YORK -- Stephen Giraldo, the Queens man who drove an SUV into his estranged wife before stabbing her in front of their children, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Friday.

Giraldo pleaded guilty to attempted murder in September after he told his three young children to keep their seatbelts on and then drove into Sofia Giraldo in Flushing in Dec. 2022.

The woman survived but remains in a coma.

Giraldo apologized after statements by his estranged wife's family were read in court.