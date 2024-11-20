Stella Ristorante on Long Island will close after 64 years

FLORAL PARK, N.Y. — It will soon be the end of an era for the iconic Stella Ristorante on Long Island.

The historic restaurant on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park will deliver its last "Stella scampi" and custard-filled pastry on Dec. 31.

It's been in business for 64 years, serving what some call the most famous lasagna and chicken parmesan on the island.

"All of their food is the best because you don't get home-cooked fresh with the finest ingredients. I'm coming here since I'm 6 years old," patron Kathleen Mucciolo said.

Family says decision to close restaurant is bittersweet

Gina Cerrone, known as Mamma Stella, and her husband, Giuseppe, moved to the United States from Italy. They opened a pizzeria on Long Island in 1960 and eventually grew the business into Stella Ristorante.

Mamma Stella died in 2016 at age 98. The chair where she used to sit and greet customers remains across from her oil painting inside the restaurant.

Her daughters say the decision to close was a difficult one, but that they are choosing to spend more time with family.

"It's just so hard to make this decision, but you know what, you know when it's time. I have grandkids, they always want you at some game," restaurant co-owner Enza Tomaselli said.

They say their customers mean everything to them and closing will be a bittersweet goodbye.

"The customers are really like our friends, everybody. We see from the grandparents to the grandkids now, and it's wonderful, you know. It's like family. I'm gonna miss that," Tomaselli said.

