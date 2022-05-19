Staten Island school aide hailed as hero after saving choking first grader

NEW YORK -- A 6-year-old was saved by a school aide on Staten Island. The first grader was choking on a piece of an apple when that aide sprung into action.

Christopher Lopes attends Public School 29 in the Castleton Corners section of the borough. He was enjoying an afterschool snack last week in the cafeteria when he suddenly starting choking.

"I did a sound and half of it cut off and it got stuck in my throat," Christopher told CBS2's Kevin Rincon on Thursday.

He said he started grabbing his neck and kept his mouth wide open to try and breathe.

"For a short amount of time nothing could talk," Christopher said.

Before he could call for help, his school aide, Maria Gavaris, saw what was going on. She picked him up and wrapped her arms around his waist.

"Wait, what's it called again? The Heimlich. She did the Heimlich," Christopher said.

"I looked at Chris. He was choking and that was it. I did the Heimlich on him and thank God the apple skin came out and the nurse ran out. Everyone came running. Chris started to breathe. He was talking and then he was fine," Gavaris said.

Gavaris has worked in the city's school system for 24 years. She has spent the last six years at P.S. 29, alongside her daughter, who is a guidance counselor.

"She's always the type of person to jump in and help. Even in the family she is the helper, always. Everybody relies on my mom, so I'm not surprised she did it here, too," Nicole Gavaris said.

"Miss Maria," as she's known, plans to retire next month. The school principal, Christine Zapata, praised her fast thinking, adding there's no doubt she saved a life.

"It was after school. It was loud. It was in the cafeteria. She immediately identified that there was a problem, took care of the problem, and he was safe," Zapata said.

"She saved my life," Christopher said.

As Maria Gavaris gets ready to spend time with her new granddaughter, and head off to retirement, the kids at the school had a message for her.

"We love Miss Maria," a bunch of them said.