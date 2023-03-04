Kids have fun without phones on Staten Island for "Global Day of Unplugging"

NEW YORK -- Kids from across New York City ditched their devices Saturday and learned ways to have fun without their phones.

To celebrate "Global Day of Unplugging," H.E.A.L.T.H. for Youths partnered with Home Depot on Staten Island to host a free woodworking event.

About 100 children and their parents showed up to hand-make mini wooden pinball games, mini ping-pong sets and bunny planters.

"We like to spend time with the kids, and we're trying to get out of the phone ... They're starting to lose what was before. We have to make activity with the kids, and so it's nice as a father, a parent, to be involved," father Armando Blas said.

The Global Day of Unplugging is an annual event observed over the first weekend in March.

Home Depot also offers hands-on activities inside stores on the first Saturday of every month.