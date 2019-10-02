Wild Hit-And-Run Crash On Staten Island Caught On Camera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Police are looking into a wild hit-and-run that took place on Staten Island.

While no one was hurt, the incident is upsetting local residents, CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes reports.

Police are looking into a wild hit-and-run that took place right off the Staten Island Expressway on Sept. 29, 2019. (Credit: Jennifer Moreno)

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Narrows Road North, a service road off the Staten Island Expressway, not far from the Verrazano Bridge.

There are pieces of broken fence, a broken mailbox and a damaged car -- all because of a hit-and-run driver, who was caught on video.

The car can be seen speeding and losing control.

The vehicle takes out a small tree, hits two cars and, after a few seconds, peels out and drives away. Neighbors say luckily no one was hurt.

"There was just debris everywhere. It was terrible," witness Melissa Ortiz said.

"My heart stopped because my child walks every day on this sidewalk coming home from school, and I think that's what was most frustrating to me, that it could've been any of us here walking by," resident Jennifer Moreno said.

"It's really not, like, a safe place for everyone," 9-year-old Gavin Lopez said.

Police are looking into a wild hit-and-run that took place right off the Staten Island Expressway on Sept. 29, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Neighbors say cars constantly speed like they're still on the highway.

"When I came here, I saw the disaster," neighbor Rohini Christian said.

Christian says this is the second time her fence and car have been hit in the last two years, and speeding cars are a big reason why.

"You see how they're speeding. This is constant. This is all day long," one resident said.

Neighbors say the road has gotten increasingly dangerous.

CBS2 reached out to the NYPD and the city Department of Transportation to see what can be done to make the area safer.

"I don't know, a guard rail, a speed bump," neighbor Michelle Ramey-Soto said.

An NYPD spokesperson says the 120th Precinct commanding officer is aware of these concerns and is committed to addressing the problem, adding that officers monitor crash locations and conduct traffic enforcement.

"Before someone loses their life, something has to happen," a neighbor said.

In the meantime, neighbors are pleading with drivers to slow down.