"Like an out-of-control bonfire": Staten Island house fire spreads to multiple homes, dozens displaced

By Christina Fan, CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Three firefighters were hospitalized and more than a dozen people were displaced after a fire spread to multiple homes Saturday on Staten Island

Strong wind quickly spread embers from house to house after the fire started in a row of homes on Pitney Avenue in the Charleston section just before 10 p.m., CBS2's Christina Fan reported. 

"It's not a barbeque, it's not wood. It's something burning. Came out to the far right and saw what looked like an out-of-control bonfire," said neighbor Mark Keane.

Keane shot video of the flames leaping across the yards as more than 140 firefighters rushed in to evacuate residents. 

Investigators said the fire started on the first floor of a 2-story home and extended to three neighboring units. 

"There are four buildings in the rear where the siding is melted. The building on the left side of the original fire building where the siding is also melted. Could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for the aggressive actions by the FDNY," said FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Woods. 

It took more than an hour for crews to get the flames under control. Fifteen people were displaced and offered assistance by the Red Cross. 

"I might have lost everything. Just clothing, no people. I have two daughters. Thank God they didn't stay over tonight," Keane said. 

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries, and all residents made it out OK. The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire. 

First published on August 20, 2022 / 11:24 PM

