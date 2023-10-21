NYPD: 10 hurt in overnight crash on Staten Island Expressway
NEW YORK -- Ten people were hurt in a multi-car crash overnight Friday on the Staten Island Expressway.
It happened near Exit 12 just before midnight Saturday.
Police said eight people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center to be treated. They did not say how seriously any of the injuries were.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.
