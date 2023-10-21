Watch CBS News
NYPD: 10 hurt in overnight crash on Staten Island Expressway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Ten people were hurt in a multi-car crash overnight Friday on the Staten Island Expressway

It happened near Exit 12 just before midnight Saturday. 

Police said eight people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center to be treated. They did not say how seriously any of the injuries were. 

The cause of the crash was not yet known. 

