Watch CBS News
Local News

1-month-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at Staten Island home. 2 persons of interest in custody.

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

2 persons of interest in custody in 1-month-old's death on Staten Island
2 persons of interest in custody in 1-month-old's death on Staten Island 00:29

NEW YORK -- A 1-month-old child has died after being found unresponsive at a Staten Island home Saturday.

Officers were sent to NYCHA's West Brighton Houses around 6:45 a.m. in response to a 911 call.

When officers arrived, they found the 1-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency responders took the child to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the 1-month-old had visible signs of trauma on one of his arms.

Sources say the child's parents were taken into custody for questioning. It's unclear if they will be charged.

The medical examiner will determine the child's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 7:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.