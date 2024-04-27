1-month-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at Staten Island home. 2 persons of interest in custody.

2 persons of interest in custody in 1-month-old's death on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A 1-month-old child has died after being found unresponsive at a Staten Island home Saturday.

Officers were sent to NYCHA's West Brighton Houses around 6:45 a.m. in response to a 911 call.

When officers arrived, they found the 1-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency responders took the child to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the 1-month-old had visible signs of trauma on one of his arms.

Sources say the child's parents were taken into custody for questioning. It's unclear if they will be charged.

The medical examiner will determine the child's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.