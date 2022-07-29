New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky steps down

Sen. Kaminsky steps down from New York State Senate

Sen. Kaminsky steps down from New York State Senate

Sen. Kaminsky steps down from New York State Senate

NEW YORK -- Long Island Democrat Todd Kaminsky announced Friday he is stepping down from the New York State Senate.

Kaminsky has represented Nassau County's south shore since 2016 and previously represented the area in the State Assembly.

In his letter of resignation, Kaminsky said he will "start a new chapter" in the private sector.

In February, Kaminsky announced he would not seek another term.