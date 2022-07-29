Watch CBS News
Politics

New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky steps down

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sen. Kaminsky steps down from New York State Senate
Sen. Kaminsky steps down from New York State Senate 00:18

NEW YORK -- Long Island Democrat Todd Kaminsky announced Friday he is stepping down from the New York State Senate. 

Kaminsky has represented Nassau County's south shore since 2016 and previously represented the area in the State Assembly. 

In his letter of resignation, Kaminsky said he will "start a new chapter" in the private sector.

In February, Kaminsky announced he would not seek another term. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.