State Police: 1 dead, several injured in bus crash on N.J. Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- There was a deadly accident on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., state police responded to a crash involving an overturned bus on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.

State police said there are multiple injuries and one confirmed fatality.

At 653pm, NJSP responded to a crash involving an overturned bus on the @NJTurnpike Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway. There are multiple injuries with 1 confirmed fatality. Outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 10, 2022

The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp are closed as police investigate.

Please stay with CBS, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.