State Police: 1 dead, several injured in bus crash on N.J. Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- There was a deadly accident on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night.
Just before 7 p.m., state police responded to a crash involving an overturned bus on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.
State police said there are multiple injuries and one confirmed fatality.
The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp are closed as police investigate.
