State-of-the-art library opens in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn Heights

NEW YORK -- Officials with the Brooklyn Public Library unveiled a new building Wednesday that aims to serve the community.

As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported, the project has been eight years in the making.

It's a new chapter for readers in Brooklyn Heights as officials unveiled their new state-of-the-art library in Cadman Plaza.

"It's beautiful and sun filled and contains sort of all the features that a 21st century library should," said Linda Johnson, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library.

It has more than 26,000 square feet of space, making it the second largest in Brooklyn behind Central Library. The book haven was constructed with the proceeds from a $52 million deal with Hudson Companies. A portion went to this branch. The rest was used to build or overhaul nine additional libraries across Brooklyn.

"We did a request for a proposal with a developer. They built this mixed-use project, and this library is now owned by the city," Johnson said.

Part of the deal also included the creation of 114 units of affordable housing within Community Board 2.

"I don't know, at least within the district of Community Board 2, if we have a project that has given us as much beyond what we see inside these walls," board Chairman Lenue H. Singletary said.

The space includes a kids' section downstairs, where artwork, colorful seating, and stroller parking is exciting young readers.

"It feels bright and calm, like a safe place where you can just read what you want to read," 10-year-old Lilli Mills said.

Officials with the project say they really tried to be aware of the needs of a 21st century visitor to the library, so a lot of spaces are tech friendly, featuring tables with outlets and charging stations, as well as a laptop locker where visitors can check out a computer to use.

"I think for a while the libraries were going down. They weren't funded or maintained property. So, I'm really happy this money is going into the community," Brooklyn Heights resident Lorraine Figueroa said.

Officials say the location has more public space than any other branch in Brooklyn, including an amphitheater space, a stage, a community meeting space, and even a lactation room.