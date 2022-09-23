State health officials report 4 deaths due to Legionnaires' disease in Manhattan

NYS health officials: 4 deaths tied to Legionnaries' disease at Manhattan nursing home

NYS health officials: 4 deaths tied to Legionnaries' disease at Manhattan nursing home

NYS health officials: 4 deaths tied to Legionnaries' disease at Manhattan nursing home

NEW YORK -- State health officials say four people have died from Legionnaires' disease at Amsterdam Nursing Home in Morningside Heights.

The death of a fifth person is under investigation.

Legionnaire's is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water.

Health officials say there have been a total of eight confirmed cases at the nursing home.